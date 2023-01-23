Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $75,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $142.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

