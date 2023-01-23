PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.88 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.