Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

