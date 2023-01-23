Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $410,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

