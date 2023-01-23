Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after buying an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

