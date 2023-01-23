Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

