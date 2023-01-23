Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

