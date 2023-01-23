Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

