Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.