Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,667 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

