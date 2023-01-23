First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,456 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $93,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $441.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.36. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

