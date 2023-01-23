Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

