Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 33.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 323,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.