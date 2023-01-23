Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

