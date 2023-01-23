Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

