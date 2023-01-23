KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $413.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.91 and its 200-day moving average is $354.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $428.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.94.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.