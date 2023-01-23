Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

