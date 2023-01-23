Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 72 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.48. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

