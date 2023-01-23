Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.05 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $378.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.16 and its 200-day moving average is $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

