Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. CWM LLC raised its position in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,024.07 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,569.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,675.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4,384.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

