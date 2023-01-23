Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $165.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

