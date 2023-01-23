Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

