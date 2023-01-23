Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.82 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

