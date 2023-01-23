General Electric (GE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. General Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $77.68 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in General Electric by 10,918.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 422,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10,911.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 287,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 744.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 241,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,079,000 after buying an additional 212,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,394,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

