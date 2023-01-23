Capital One Financial (COF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $104.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 693.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

