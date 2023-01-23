iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,486 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of iShares MBS ETF worth $80,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 479,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBB opened at $95.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.