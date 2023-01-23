UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in UDR by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at UDR
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
