UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in UDR by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.