Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $125.22 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $125,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

