Advisor OS LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

