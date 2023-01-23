Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 158,259 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Simon Property Group worth $93,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $151.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

