Advisor OS LLC Sells 440 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $259.55 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

