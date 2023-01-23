Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rises By 6.2%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

