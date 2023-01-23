Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $162.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.74. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.