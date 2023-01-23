Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $256.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

