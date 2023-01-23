General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $232.79 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.23.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.