General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $232.79 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.23.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.