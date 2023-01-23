Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 129,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

