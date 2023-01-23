Grandfield & Dodd LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

