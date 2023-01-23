Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.22 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

