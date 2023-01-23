AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celanese by 88.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CE stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54.
CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
