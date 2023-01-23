AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,851 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 31,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $256.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

