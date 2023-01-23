Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $253.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

