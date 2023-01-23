AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

LLY opened at $346.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

