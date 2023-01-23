Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
