Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.