Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 396 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 54,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $212.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.