AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 162,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

