Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Shares of CI stock opened at $308.36 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.