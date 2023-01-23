Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,640 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of D opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

