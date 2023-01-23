Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 173.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

SWKS stock opened at $103.06 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

