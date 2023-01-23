Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 10,549 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

