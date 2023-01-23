Citizens Business Bank Purchases Shares of 24,395 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 720,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 538,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

